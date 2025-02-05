Center City Philadelphia

People march in Philadelphia in opposition of Trump administration policies

By NBC10 Staff and Associated Press

People on Philadelphia sidewalk and street
SkyForce10

People gathered in Center City Philadelphia Wednesday to march in opposition of the early actions of President Donald Trump's administration and the Project 2025 playbook.

The group could be seen gathered near 20th and Market streets midday on Feb. 5, 2025, before making its way down Market Street toward City Hall and then toward Old City during the early afternoon.

The Philadelphia march was part of nationwide demonstrations organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Many of the protests were planned at state capitols, with some in other cities.

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. As Democrats begin to raise their voice in opposition to Trump’s agenda, protests have also begun.

The movement has websites and accounts across social media. Flyers circulating online decry Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society, and include messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

The exact route and plans for the Philadelphia protest weren't clear.

