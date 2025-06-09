Anti-ICE protests in Philly area support LA and immigrant community

Several protests across the Philadelphia region on Monday protested the Trump administration's immigration actions carried out by the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency.

Protesters oppose the ongoing situation in Los Angeles, as well as raids being carried out in their own neighborhoods.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

An anti-ICE protest is underway in Old City on Monday and activists at a weekend protest in Norristown said they want to make sure there voice is being seen and heard.

"We don’t like what we’re seeing, we don’t like how it’s being conducted and we want to make that known in really visible, direct ways," David McMahon, a local activist, said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to McMahon, ICE agents have rounded up at least 20 people in Norristown, with the raids continuing over the weekend.

"As of Friday, we think it’s about 20 individuals who have been detained so far," he said. "And then we’re not sure what happened over the weekend. More people over the weekend, but we don’t have a sense yet of what that number is.”

Ricky Palladino, an immigration attorney in Center City, said that the immigration enforcement measures taken so far in the Philadelphia area have not risen to the level of Los Angeles, where President Donald Trump has deployed the California National Guard and 700 U.S. Marines, that could change in the future.

“So far, the enforcement that we’ve seen in the Philadelphia area is not as great as what we’re seeing in other parts of the country," Palladino said. "But that is something that I expect to change, unfortunately."

Palladino said his office represents at least two people who were recently detained by the Trump administration and is familiar with the situation in Norristown.

“They are looking for specific people in Norristown, but when they encounter others whom aren’t criminals but may not be here lawfully, they are being arrested and detained," he said.

Palladino's office is also fielding calls from immigrants who are seeking information about to do about their status, which he said is sometimes a difficult conversation to have.

“It’s a frustrating position for immigrants to be in. it’s an equally frustrating position immigration advocates like myself to be in. Because people want us to tell them everything’s OK. They want us to tell them that they’re safe while they’re going through a process. But unfortunately, that’s no longer the case.”