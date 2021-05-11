Anti-Asian Hate Incident Reports Nearly Doubled in March, New Data Says

Among several factors including increased awareness around the issue, the country’s continued opening up as restrictions lifted could have had an impact on the Asian American population, an expert said

Chinatown
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New data on anti-Asian hate incidents reveals some startling increases in reports this year.

The reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate released a national report last week, examining incidents that took place over roughly a year during the coronavirus pandemic. It revealed that the number of incidents reported surged from 3,795 to 6,603 in March of this year alone.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Russell Jeung, the group’s co-founder and professor and chair of the Asian American studies department at San Francisco State University, told NBC News that among several factors including increased awareness around the issue, the country’s continued opening up as restrictions lifted could have had an impact on the Asian American population.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philly DA's race 41 mins ago

Endorsements in Philly DA's Race Draw Progressive Battle Line Among City Democrats

Delaware 51 mins ago

Three College Roommates Share A Bond Of Survival After Beating Cancer

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us