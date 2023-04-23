Another Philly School Building Closes Due to Asbestos

What to Know Damaged asbestos was found above ceiling tiles on the first floor of Charles W. Henry School on 601 Carpenter Lane in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood, according to the School District of Philadelphia.

Another Philadelphia school building has been closed due to asbestos.

Damaged asbestos was found above ceiling tiles on the first floor of Charles W. Henry School on 601 Carpenter Lane in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood, the School District of Philadelphia announced on Sunday.

Built in 1908, C.W. Henry is among the oldest buildings in the Philadelphia School District. For decades the school has had records labeling most of its plaster “no asbestos detected” based on tests in the 1990s. In light of asbestos also recently being found in other older Philly school buildings, officials underwent “an urgent and comprehensive review” of school district sampling records in other buildings. New sampling at C.W. Henry showed that certain plaster ceilings contained asbestos, according to officials.

There will be no school for C.W. Henry students on Monday, April 24. Students will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, April 25, which will last through Friday, May 5. Officials have not revealed whether they will use an alternate location after May 5, continue virtual learning or return to the building.

Families will be able to pick up meals and Chromebooks between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Henry H. Houston on 7300 Rural Lane in Philadelphia. For the rest of the virtual learning period, meals will be available for pickup between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

C.W. Henry is the fifth Philadelphia school to be closed due to asbestos this year.

Mitchell Elementary School and Frankford High School both closed earlier in April.

Building 21, a high school in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, was closed due to asbestos and Mastery Charter Simon Gratz High School also closed earlier in the year.

"These closures, while necessary in the wake of the discovery of toxic damaged asbestos, are deeply disruptive. Students, families, and educators are left to pick up the pieces of a system of disinvestment. Parents have to make arrangements quickly, and staff have to figure out how and where they will be teaching while work takes place,” Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan wrote in a statement.

"We cannot sit idly by while dangerous conditions are discovered at school after school-- we can and must have a clear action plan to ensure that we have tangible steps towards securing what is, in fact, a basic human right: a safe building in which to learn and work."