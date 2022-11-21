Another Off-Campus Home Invasion Targets Temple Univ. Students

For at least the second time in as many weeks, Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint inside of their North Philadelphia home, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police say two males invaded the students’ off-campus home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street.

The pair stole a 2022 black Mitsubishi Cross, a Glock 19 handgun, several iPhones, iPad, Apple watches and a Mac Book Pro, according to police. One of the suspects wore a mask and was armed with an Uzi-style weapon; the other wore all-black clothing with Nike gloves.

The suspects were last seen northbound on 18th Street in the stolen Mitsubishi, police said.

No one was injured during the home invasion, police said, and no arrests had been made.

A week and a half ago, nearly a dozen people, among them Temple University students, were woken up, forced into the basement of an off-campus house and robbed of credit cards, cellphones and a car, Philly police said.

The Nov. 11 home invasion was also committed by two males the 6 a.m. hour – a little less than a mile away on the 1300 block of North 15th Street. No arrests have been made in that case, either.

The stolen car has a Pennsylvania tag of "LSF-0973." Anyone with information on the vehicle or incident is urged to contact Philadelphia police.