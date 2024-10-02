Another man dead after motorcycle crash involving deer in Lehigh County: police

For the second time in less than 24 hours, a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a deer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, police said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 2, around 5:20 a.m. in the area of State Route 100 near Windy Road in Lowhill township.

Police said a man, now identified as 57-year-old Donald E. Guldin of Lower Macungie Township, was operating a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries after colliding with a deer.

Lehigh County Corners Officer said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

During the investigation, police said State Route 100 northbound was closed, but it has since reopened to traffic.

This incident comes just a day after another man, now identified as 64-year-old Frederick R. Brauchle III of Heidelberg Township, was killed after striking a deer in Washington Township.

According to AAA, drivers in Pennsylvania need to be extra vigilant during the fall season because October through December marks deer-mating season.

The animals are active and likely to dart into the road, increasing the risk of a costly and potentially deadly collision.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in the 10-year period from 2013-2022, almost 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals, including 113 in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT Deer-Related Crash Data for 2023

PA County 2023 Deer-Related Crashes 2023 Deer-Related Fatalities Bucks County 171 2 Chester County 166 1 Delaware County 48 5 Montgomery County 167 1 Philadelphia County 5 1 5-county TOTAL 557 10 PA STATE TOTAL 4,861 19

“Safety is priority one, so first and foremost, AAA encourages motorists to adjust their driving behaviors to prevent a deer collision,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Repairs for crashes involving animals are covered by comprehensive insurance, so drivers should talk to their insurer to understand and, if necessary, adjust their coverage as even minor collisions will likely lead to a major expense.”