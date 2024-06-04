Family of teen shot by Pa. State Trooper on I-95 during car meet-up marks 1 year since his death

It's been one year and a Delaware County family continues their search for answers in the shooting death of their teenage son.

18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania State Trooper during a car meet-up on Interstate 95 near Penn's Landing in 2023.

On Tuesday evening, his family honored his life while demanding charges.

His name was on shirts and signs in the crowd that gathered.

"The pain is still there. The sadness is still there. You don’t get better. You don’t get over it. It’s just another day of Hell," his father, Anthony Allegrini Sr., said.

His family gathered in Essington while thinking about the morning hours of June 4, 2023.

Their son was at a car meet-up where investigators say drivers blocked traffic, did donuts and held drag races on the highway.

They say that two state troopers went up to Allegrini's car and instead of stopping, they tell NBC10 the teen hit them.

"Too hard, every day it just gets worse," his mom Jennifer Allegrini said.

His family filed a $50 million federal civil lawsuit. They claim that the state trooper Robert Sobeck Jr. murdered Allegrini Jr. when he shot him through the front windshield while he was in the driver's seat.

"This was a heinous act of murder. We’re continuing the battle with the civil rights case," attorney for the family Joseph Oxman said.

The Allegrinis filed the suit for their late son Anthony Allegrini Jr., as well as Giovanni Patete, Vincent Tribuiani and William Soper who were all in the vehicle with Allegrini on the night of the incident.

The federal lawsuit says that the trooper used excessive force on Anthony Allegrini Jr. and never tried to save his life as he was bleeding on the ground.

His attorney says he was not a danger to anyone that morning.

While listening to a song chosen by his mother, it was difficult for his family to hold back tears.

As they talked about the happy-go-lucky kid who liked to joke around, they demanded the truth along with accountability and charges for the officer.

State Police tell NBC10 that right now there is no criminal case, and because of the lawsuit, they cannot comment.

The family says it’s still dealing with a nightmare that won’t go away.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Allegrini shot, killed by trooper

At around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 South at Chestnut Street in Philadelphia on June 4, 2023, Allegrini was driving his car with Patete, Tribuiani and Soper, according to the suit.

Allegrini then pulled his car over onto the shoulder of the highway joining several other cars to watch vehicles on the northbound side of I-95 perform "tricks." Once parked, the four men got out of the car to see the "tricks" before getting back into the car and leaving the area.

As the men got back into the car, State Trooper Sobeck pulled up and blocked Allegrini's car with his own vehicle followed by more troopers and police officers.

The lawsuit alleges that Sobeck climbed on top of Allegrini's vehicle and fired his weapon one time through the front windshield. Allegrini was struck one time in his chest while he was sitting in the driver's seat of his car.

Sobeck then shouted at the four men in the car telling them to get out of the vehicle. Once they got out of the car, the trooper told them to get to the ground. Allegrini collapsed to the ground from his wound.

The suit accuses the troopers and officers of not providing medical attention to Allegrini despite him asking for help.

According to the lawsuit, Sobeck, the state troopers and the police officers prevented medics with the Philadelphia Fire Department from going to Allegrini to help him as he bled from his gunshot wound.

Patete, Tribuiani and Soper were illegally handcuffed, according to the suit. Patete was able to walk away, but Tribuiani and Soper were taken to State Police barracks where they were questioned and held for several hours before release.

When state troopers arrived to the scene they said that they found several vehicles illegally blocking the roadway with drivers drag racing, doing “burnouts” and “drifting” as a crowd of spectators watched outside of their cars, investigators said. Officials said that similar incidents had been reported earlier as well.

Police tried to stop one of the drivers, later identified as 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. Allegrini allegedly failed to yield and struck two of the troopers with his car. One of the troopers then pulled out his service weapon and opened fire, shooting through the car's front windshield and striking Allegrini at least once. Allegrini was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The two troopers who were struck suffered minor leg injuries, investigators said.

"Due to the continuing investigation and the pending status of the litigation, we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement to NBC10.