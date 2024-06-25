Bucks County

Woman sentenced for killing man she owned Bucks Co. pizza shop with

Anna Maria Tolomello was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for killing her partner, an owner of a pizza shop in Chalfont, Pa.

By Hayden Mitman

A Bucks County woman was sentenced for shooting and killing her partner, the owner of a pizza restaurant in Chalfont, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, June 25, Anna Maria Tolomello, of Hilltown Township, was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in state prison. Tolomello, 51, pleaded guilty in April 2024 to third degree murder charges involving the death of her partner, Giovanni Gallina, 65, on March 16, 2022.

According to police, Tolomello had previously admitted to investigators that she shot Gallina -- her common-law partner -- in the head and kept his body wrapped in a tarp and comforter in a bedroom of their Hilltown Township home.

She then, officials claim, had a hole dug in her property in order to "bury one or more items."

Tolomello and Gallina owned Pina’s Pizzeria in Chalfont, court documents note.

Tolomello's crimes came to light, court documents note, after a witness told police they were contacted by Tolomello three days after Gallina's death asking for them to dig a hole near her driveway so she could "bury one or more items," in her yard.

A large hole dug out next to the driveway of a home in Hilltown Township, where officials found the body of a Bucks County pizza shop owner.

Working with police, that witness dug a hole at Tolomello's home -- she paid $350 in cash for the service -- and was recorded telling the witness that her partner was "away" when asked about his whereabouts, according to court documents.

Later, during a search of Tolomello's home, police said, officers discovered Gallina's body -- wrapped in bloody bedclothes, and his head covered by a black garbage bag -- in a bedroom, court documents note.

According to law enforcement officials, police believe by the time Gallina's body was discovered by officials, it had been hidden in the home for 13 days.

Initially, Tolomello told police she shot Gallina in the head in self defense as he was trying to choke her on their bed, court documents claim. Her defense team had also previously made that same argument.

However, prosecutors said that Gallina was shot in the back of the head.

Court documents also claim that Tolomello told police that she disposed of the mattress in the dumpster of the pizza shop, tried to clean the blood on the carpet in the home, wiped down the gun to get rid of fingerprints and got rid of the spent and unspent bullet casings.

