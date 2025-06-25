Man accused of killing wife to go to trial 8 years after her disappearance

After years of no updates on the case involving the 2017 disappearance of a Chester County woman, a judge decided that the case of her husband accused of her murder will go to trial.

The judge listened to testimony from family, friends and state troopers leading the missing persons investigation of Anna Maciejewska at a preliminary hearing on June 25.

The biggest challenge in this case is that officials have still not found Anna Maciejewska or her remains.

Anna's husband, Allen Gould, is facing charged for first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

In Wednesday's preliminary hearing, officials tried to provide the judge with other types of evidence with Anna's loved ones saying that while she was looking into divorce, she never would have abandoned her son.

Anna was last seen on March 28, 2017, and officials said that she has not used her passport and she hasn't touched her savings since.

The Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to Anna's case said in court on June 25, 2025, that her digital footprint stopped on March 29, 2017.

She stopped showing up at work, officials revealed. Anna also stopped answering calls while only occasionally communicating through text messages.

The trooper said that Anna's husband, Gould, was in possession of her cell phone and thought it was a red flag Gould waited to report Anna missing two days after he claimed he last saw her.

His missing persons report was also after others had reported her as missing.

Evidence from when police served a search warrant on July 20, 2017, was also shared at Wednesday's preliminary hearing that included a human remains detection dog displaying alert behavior in a wooded area in the yard of Anna and Gould's Malvern home.

Also, police said they tested the trunk of Anna's car and found profiles of two people: One was unidentifiable and the other was Gould's.

Officials also told the judge that police had discovered that Gould bought three blue tarps one year before Anna disappeared, but investigators only found two tarps when they searched the Malvern home.

Gould remains jailed without bail in the Chester County Prison. His attorney, Evan Kelly, released a statement on his client's behalf in May.

“After years of innuendo, Mr. Gould is looking forward to the opportunity to clear his name in court," Kelly wrote.