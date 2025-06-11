This past week, nearly two dozen pets were brought to Brandywine Valley SPCA by local authorities after they were found living in, what the shelter called, "horrible conditions."

On Wednesday, June 4 Delaware Animal Services Officers rescued nearly two dozen cats and two dogs from a home in Kent County, Delaware, after local officials stated they were living in unsanitary conditions.

During the long rescue, both the officers and animals endured filthy and foul conditions along with poor air quality, according to officials.

The pets were taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) in Georgetown to be cared for.

"Our dedicated medical and care teams evaluated and cared for them," the BVSPCA wrote in a press release. "The small dogs and some of the cats suffered hair loss and needed of grooming on top of all of the animals needing medical exams, bathing, vaccines, and medications."

All the animals will be spayed or neutered and prepared for adoption.

“Our team has been working around the clock since these cats and dogs came into our care last week, and they will continue to assess any further needs the animals have as they prepare for better lives ahead,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb said.

Serving more than 20,000 animals each year, the BVSPCA works as Delaware's only open-access shelter as well as the region's largest animal welfare organization.

