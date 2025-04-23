Philadelphia

South Philly neighbors discuss long lines, loud crowds at Angelo's Pizzeria

A community meeting is being held in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 23 to discuss the large crowds that swarm Angelo's Pizzeria and the impact on the neighborhood

By Aaron Baskerville and Emily Rose Grassi

A popular pizza shop in Philadelphia is the focus of a community meeting on Wednesday.

Angelo's Pizzeria is a super-trendy restaurant tucked inside a rowhome on South 9th Street in South Philly.

Some of the people who live nearby say they are fed up with the amount of customers that continually swarm the place with long lines.

"It's gets pretty overpopulated. It gets crowded. Like, there's not much room to order," Angelo's customer Lilly Ringle said.

The store is only open from Wednesday to Sunday and neighbors say the crowds that flock to the store usually leave trash behind and make lots of loud noise too.

The attorney representing Angelo's told NBC10 that the pizza shop put trash cans out and placed signs asking customers to respect the neighbors.

"Any time communities have issues, neighbors have issues, it's not overblown. When you're a member of the community and people are upset about something, you gotta deal with it right up front," attorney Peter Kelcen said.

The community meeting kicked off at 6 p.m. on April 23.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

