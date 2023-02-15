Angelo Cataldi's last day is set on WIP

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing Super Bowl 57 to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion Sunday evening, Angelo Cataldi’s last day as host of SportsRadio 94 WIP-FM’s highly successful morning drive program is now known, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Cataldi’s swan song after 31 years will be on Friday and WIP Brand Manager Rod Lakin told PBJ.com the station and Philadelphia-based parent company Audacy (NYSE: AUD) plan to honor the man who has been a ratings king for decades.

Had the Eagles won Sunday, Lakin said Cataldi wanted his last day to be the day the team held its victory parade, which would have been Wednesday or Thursday.

The day preceding his final broadcast, Lakin said WIP will hold a celebration show to honor Cataldi, including a retrospective on his career that includes visits from old friends discussing his legacy.

WIP will hand the reins of its morning show over to current midday hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, who will be joined by their producer, James Seltzer, Cataldi holdovers Rhea Hughes and producer Joe Weachter and newcomer Devan Kaney.

PBJ.com has more on Cataldi's decision to call it a career, as well as what's next for SportsRadio 94 WIP-FM.

