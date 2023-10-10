Añejo Philadelphia brings back Bottomless Taco Tuesday, adds new drink options all for a good cause

Eat tacos and enjoy a drink all for a good cause.

Añejo Philadelphia, located in Northern Liberties announced a month-long fundraiser in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Mexican restaurant is bringing back its famous Bottomless Taco Tuesday Experience with all-you-can-eat signature tacos, rice and beans and chips and salsa. Also, Añejo has launched an exclusive new Pink Charity Flight of specially selected tequilas and mezcal.

A portion of the sales from both the Bottomless Taco Tuesday and Pink Charity Flight will be donated to Cancer Support Community, Greater Philadelphia.

Bottomless Taco Tuesday

Check out the Bottomless Taco Tuesday experience, every Tuesday From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The menu includes:

Chicken Al Pastor - Al Pastor spices, pineapple, pickled onions, salsa verde

Pork Carnitas - Confit pork shoulder, pickled onions, salsa verde, guacamole, cilantro

Crispy Fish - Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, flour tortilla

Crispy Cauliflower - Pineapple arbol glaze, snap peas, pea shoots, lime aioli

Shrimp - Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese

Lamb Barbacoa - Adobo and chili marinated lamb shoulder, braised in negra modelo, canela and avocado leaf, salsa borracha (mezcal spiked), onions

"Añejo Philly is proud to bring back the energy and fun to Taco Tuesday through the popular program," Executive Chef and Partner Ricardo Camacho said in a news release. "We wanted to create something exciting where you could mix and match our offerings and try new flavors and varieties you might not otherwise experience. We also wanted to go big or go home with a big selection, with six to eight tacos per week."

Credit: Añejo Philadelphia

Every guest at the table must order the bottomless taco experience, it costs $27 per person.

Special Pink Flight

Añejo Philly's Bar Manager Trent Bonney designed a special "Flight to Fight Breast Cancer", all in honor of his mother who is a breast cancer survivor.

For the special October flights, look for three tequilas paired with a special mezcal:

Codigo 1530, Rosa - Rested one month in NAPA Cabernet French White Oak Barrels - Floral, Cherry, Cooked Agave

Derechito, Rose Blanco - Rested for one month in Red Wine Barrels - Strawberry, Rasberry, Honey

Calirosa, Rosa Blanco - Aged one month in Spanish Tempranillo French Oak Barrels - Red Apple, Oak, Cooked Agave

Mezcal Convite, Una - Oaxacan Espadin Mezcal Abocado Con Grana Cochinila - Citrus, Herbal, Minerality

All flights will come with fresh limes and will cost $24.

Additionally, Añejo has unveiled special cocktails for the month of October. A portion of the proceeds are also going towards Cancer Support Community, Greater Philadelphia:

Trust the Process -Vago Elote Mezcal, Lime, Agave, Ancho Reyes Verde, Aperol, Bluecoat, Bitters, Vegan Foam

Wild Flower - Ana Maria Joven Rose, Yuzu, Elderflower, Grapefruit, Frozen

Trial and Error - Libelula Reposado, Lime, Agave, Watermelon Combier

Porch Weather - Pisco Control C, Cinnamon Infused Anise Liqueur, Lime, Condensed Milk, Agave, Frozen

Reservations are now available for the Taco Tuesday Bottomless Taco Experience. Visit anejophilly.com/reservations for more information.