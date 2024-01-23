An Upper Darby woman is facing charges after torturing and mutilating animals on YouTube

An Upper Darby woman is facing multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty after she tortured and mutilated animals for likes on YouTube, according to police.

Anigar Monsee, 28, ran a YouTube account where officials say videos were posted of a “scantily-clad” woman killing rabbits, chickens, frogs and pigeons.

In the videos posted over the last year, Monsee, confirmed to be the woman depicted in the videos, slowly disemboweled and mutilated the animals while they were still alive, and sometimes severed the animals necks with a dull knife over the course of several minutes, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for her arrest.

The Upper Darby Police Department was notified of the YouTube account by the animal rights organization PETA.

“We hate seeing these kinds of things and it seems ironic—some of the people who care the most about animals have to be the ones to bare witness to these unthinkable acts. But its necessary so that we can stop future incidents from happening," Kristin Rickman, director of emergency response team at PETA, said.

PETA led the police to Monsee using clues and background details from the videos she posted, and the comment section where the viewers—who would encourage her actions—referred to her as “Ani.”

In the affidavit, officials noted that Monsee would solicit more likes before she would harm an animal and said that some of her commentary and that in the comments was sexually charged.

“The people who enjoy that kind of material will seek it out and will even pay for it," Rickman said.

Monsee was arrested on Jan. 19 and has been charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

When she was brought in by police she admitted to that she is the woman in the videos and that the YouTube account belonged to her.

Police said they played the videos of her torturing the animals to her and said she “became visibly upset” and requested that one video be turned off.

At this time there is no attorney listed for Monsee in this case. She is currently in custody and has a preliminary hearing on Feb. 5.