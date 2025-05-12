Mangled train cars marked the spot where 10 years ago Monday a speeding Amtrak train derailed on a curve in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section, leaving eight people dead and more than 200 hurt.

The deadly May 12, 2015, highspeed derailment of Amtrak train 188 in Philadelphia put a spotlight on rail safety and led to years of litigation.

The train rounded a curve in Port Richmond, at 106 mph -- more than twice the speed limit on that section of track, the Federal Railroad Administration said.

The train derailed, sending the locomotive and seven rail cars off the tracks, federal investigators said. Eight were killed and more than 200 were hurt.

Federal investigators found that the engineer – Brandon Bostian – was distracted by radio chatter about another train being struck by an object and that engineer being struck by glass.

“The radio communications about that emergency, in which the Amtrak engineer participated and listened, lasted six minutes and, preceded the derailment by less than one minute,” the FRA concluded.

“Investigators determined the Amtrak engineer became distracted by the emergency involving the commuter train and lost situational awareness as to where his train was located in relation to the curve with the 50 mph speed restriction,” the FRA said. “The acceleration past 100 mph before entering the curve where the derailment occurred was consistent with a belief that his train had already passed the curve into an area of relatively straight track where the authorized speed was 110 mph.”

The section of track, where the crash happened wasn't equipped with technology that automatically slows down speeding trains.

Back in 2022, a jury cleared the Amtrak engineer of all charges, concluding that his operation of the train at more than twice the speed limit on a curve didn't constitute criminal negligence.

The jury took just over an hour to acquit Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment — one count for each injury and death. Amtrak had earlier settled civil litigation over the crash for $265 million.

The crash led Congress to raise the previous $200 million limit on settlements for individual Amtrak crashes to $295 million.