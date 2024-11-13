Amtrak service suspended indefinitely between NY Penn Station, New Haven after fire

A fire that broke out near train tracks in the Bronx on Tuesday has led to an ongoing suspension of all Amtrak service between NY Penn Station and New Haven, according to the transit agency, with no end in sight.

Service was initially supposed to be back up and running around 2 p.m. Wednesday, but Amtrak said at that time the tracks were still closed and there was no estimated time to reopen. Crews were still assessing and repairing any damage to the tracks.

Customers traveling between New York and New Haven were encouraged to use Metro-North, which has been cross-honoring tickets from Grand Central Station only.

Elsewhere on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, all service between NYC and Washington, D.C. was suspended until 4 p.m., the agency said. That disruption came as a result of overhead power issues, with downed wires blocking tracks in the Philadelphia area.

The service halt between Penn Station and New Haven stemmed from a transformer fire in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx on Tuesday. A fire was sparked at a 16,000 square-foot warehouse used to store auto parts on Bronxdale Avenue around 2 p.m.

Just minutes later, the Amtrak transformer caught fire about a quarter of a mile away. The flames spread to a parking lot and engulfed at least two vehicles.

Thick black smoke choked the air, hovering over the area and made the tracks seemingly impassable. It was unclear what sparked the fires, or if they were connected.

"There was brush burning outside of the building, don’t know if that was case of the fire at this time," said FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods.