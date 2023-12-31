Amtrak signal issues cause SEPTA train cancelations

Update: As of about 10:49 a.m. SEPTA announced that service on the impacted lines had resumed. The original article continues below.
SEPTA Regional Rail lines were impacted, Sunday morning, after Amtrak announced it was experiencing "server/signal issues" throughout the Northeast Corridor.
Philadelphia's mass transit provider announced the changes to regional rail service at about 4:41 a.m. on social media.
As of abut 8 a.m., Amtrak noted that the company expected all trains would be delayed for about two-hours. A number of trains had been cancelled, as well.
"We're currently experiencing server/ signal issues in the Northeast Corridor. All Trains operating in the area are being delayed. As of 8:00 am, Amtrak is anticipating up to a 2-hour delay," Amtrak said in a statement.
Neither SEPTA nor Amtrak has said when normal service on these lines might resume.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
