In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Pa. unveils new license plate design

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's philosophy since he took office has been to "get sh-- done" and, finally, after about 25 years, he's unveiled a redesign of the state's license plates.

On social media on Tuesday, Gov. Shapiro unveiled a new design that is intended to "celebrate America's 250th anniversary," and invites drivers to "let freedom ring."

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of our democracy and our freedom — and in 2026, we’ll celebrate America’s 250th anniversary right here in the Commonwealth where it started.



With all eyes on Pennsylvania, our new license plates will celebrate that heritage — and remind the country… pic.twitter.com/MN0D9HACWS — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 9, 2024

As detailed in an online history of the state's license plates, Pennsylvania hasn't seen a significant redesign of license plates in 25 years.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This new design will be available to order starting in 2025 ahead of the county's 250th birthday, which will be celebrated in 2026.

The state has set up a site to help drivers who want to be some of the first to obtain the new license plates. For more information, sign up here.