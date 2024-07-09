Pennsylvania

In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Pa. unveils new license plate design

It's not quite 'you've got a friend in Pennsylvania,' but, come next year, Pa. drivers will be invited to 'let freedom ring' with a new license plate design

By Hayden Mitman

Pennsylvania is set to unveil new license plate designs for the first time in 25 years.
Pennsylvania Governor's Office

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's philosophy since he took office has been to "get sh-- done" and, finally, after about 25 years, he's unveiled a redesign of the state's license plates.

On social media on Tuesday, Gov. Shapiro unveiled a new design that is intended to "celebrate America's 250th anniversary," and invites drivers to "let freedom ring."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

As detailed in an online history of the state's license plates, Pennsylvania hasn't seen a significant redesign of license plates in 25 years.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This new design will be available to order starting in 2025 ahead of the county's 250th birthday, which will be celebrated in 2026.

The state has set up a site to help drivers who want to be some of the first to obtain the new license plates. For more information, sign up here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us