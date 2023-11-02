‘American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield' profiles our nation's heroes

On Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m., NBC10 will air “American Vets: Beyond the Battlefield,” a 30-minute special profiling important stories on our heroes in uniform ahead of Veterans Day.

From recruitment issues to VA claims sharks to a Philadelphia Eagle remembering his veteran grandfather, the special will provide a wide scope of stories that go beyond the battlefield.

The special will include the following stories:

Undocumented child becomes marine leader

This past August, Sergeant Major Carlos Ruiz took over as leader of the enlisted United States Marine Corps. His story now serves as an inspiration for the over 20 percent of Hispanics in the Marine Corps. He is the first undocumented child brought into the U.S. from Mexico to have the role. Telemundo 62’s Belen Smole has his story.

PACT Act

The newly passed PACT Act provides expanded VA healthcare and benefits to service members who are impacted by the effects of burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances.

Claims Sharks

The PACT Act has also meant that the VA system is overwhelmed with processing new claims. Filing those claims is big business for companies who illegally charge veterans to file them. However, many veterans don’t know it’s illegal for them to charge.

Section 38 of the U.S. code states that no one can charge you to file your claim. If you’re denied and have to appeal the VA, you have to pay an accredited entity to legally file the appeal, however. But they’re not allowed to charge you more than three times the increase you get.

The issue of claims sharks has gotten so massive that the state of New Jersey passed a law this summer making it punishable with fines and jail time to charge veterans to file a claim.

Suicide prevention training

More veterans have died by suicide than by combat, according to the Pentagon. Our special will highlight a program that began at the VA in Wilmington, Delaware, to stop the crisis. Under the program, when a veteran in crisis makes a call, a police officer who has also served, shows up to help.

Man tells stories of Gold Star families by traveling to all 50 states

A Gold Star mother from the Jersey Shore is sharing her family’s story. Her son, Army Ranger Sergeant Ron Kubik, was killed in action. His story ended up in the Library of Congress thanks to an incredible twist of fate between a veteran and a news producer.

Eagles player remembers grandfather who was a marine

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles honors his grandfather’s sacrifice during each and every game. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Danny Pommells spoke with offensive lineman Tyler Steen about his family’s rich military history.

30 years since ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ was repealed.

This year marked the 30 year anniversary of the repeal of the military’s “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy which prevented LGBTQ+ community members from being their authentic selves while serving. One military couple from our area tells us how the repeal and progress towards equality is changing their lives for the better.

Sheila takes off at AC Air Show

One of the most popular events at the Jersey Shore every summer is actually a recruitment program. The Atlantic City Air Show is a way to bring the community together and get civilians interested in a military career.

NBC10’s Sheila Watko boarded a plane with Army parachuters, the Golden Knights, to talk about one of the most thrilling parts of their jobs.

