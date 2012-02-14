Sickle Cell Association and the American Red Cross Blood Drive

The Sickle Cell Association and the American Red Cross wants to bring awareness to the community about Sickle Cell Disease. On Friday, February 24th the SCDAA and the PDVC want to encourage African Americans to come out and donate their blood to save the lives of children living with sickle cell disease. The blood drive will be from 10a.m.-4p.m. at the Philadelphia Business & Technology Center, 5070 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia P.A.

For more information and to schedule an appointment visit Sickle Cell Disease Association.