American Airlines to Furlough More Than 1,900 Employees in Philadelphia

American Airlines will furlough more than 1,900 of its employees at Philadelphia International Airport, according to a notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The filing comes one week after the airline signaled to employees that it would furlough 25,000 workers nationwide amid the continued downturn in the travel industry. American is the dominant carrier out of PHL, employing more than 8,000 people locally and operating most of the daily flights out of the airport.

Thirty-one employees will be laid off and 1,869 employees will be furloughed on or near Oct. 1, the airline said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing. An additional 68 employees will be furloughed on or near Nov. 1.

All of the furloughs are expected to be temporary in nature, according to the WARN notice.

Read more about Philadelphia International Airport's furlough plans at PBJ.com.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.