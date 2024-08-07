Soon, you will have a new way to travel from Wilmington to Philadelphia this fall.

On Wednesday, American Airlines announced a new "tarmac-to-tarmac” luxury motorcoach service connecting Wilmington Airport (ILG) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will begin Oct. 7.

The new service will allow passengers to clear security at ILG, board the motorcoach at ILG departure gates, arrive at a secure gate at PHL’s Terminal F, and continue to their connecting flight.

Those flying into Philadelphia and connecting to Wilmington will be able to board the motorcoach airside without leaving the secure area. Checked luggage will be transferred automatically to ILG.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Each motorcoach is handicap accessible and equipped with 35 premium leather seats offering extended legroom, free Wi-Fi, in-seat power outlets, and an onboard lavatory.

“We’re thrilled that the American Airlines’ Landline connection service has been added to the menu of customer offerings at ILG,” said Thomas J. Cook, Executive Director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority. “At Wilmington Airport – ILG, we pride ourselves in offering a fast, affordable, smooth and convenient hometown airport experience for our customers. For those who are looking for quality service without the big city airport hassles associated with parking, check-in, or security screening, I’d encourage you to give the new American Airlines service at ILG a try!”

The innovative service is launching with 6 round trips a day between ILG and PHL.

If you are interested in using this service you can book the motorcoach at the same time they book their flight on aa.com by searching ILG to their initial or final destination.