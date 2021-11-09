Ambulance Crashes While Responding to Shooting in NJ

An ambulance crashed while responding to a nearby shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey, Tuesday morning.

The crash took place before 6 a.m. along U.S. Route 206, near James Avenue in Southampton Township.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two people had been shot in a home off Route 38, New Jersey State Police said.

Both people who were shot were flown to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt in the ambulance crash, which left Route 206 blocked.

This story is developing and will be updated.