Amber Alert: 7-Month-Old Girl, Father Missing in NJ

An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 7-month-old and her father who police said she was last seen with.

Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County, on Wednesday, New Jersey State Police said early Thursday.

Alerts were sent to people in the area and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office shared a tweet with information about the girl's disappearance.

7-MONTH-OLD EMERIE RIVERA BLACK HISPANIC FEMALE PINK MINNIE MOUSE SWEATER AND PANTS SUSPECT, FATHER, 22-YEAR-OLD RAMON B. RIVERA JR. HISPANIC MALE LAST SEEN IN VINELAND, CUMBERLAND CO., NEW JERSEY — Monmouth County Sheriff's Office (@MonmouthSheriff) January 5, 2023

The 7-month-old is described as Black Hispanic girl who was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pants at the time she went missing, authorities said. She is around 2 feet tall, weighs around 20 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emerie was last seen on Wednesday with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, authorities said.

The sheriff's office urged people to be on the lookout for a bronze Acura MDX with the New Jersey tag "H79NSN."

Anyone who spots the car or the missing people should call 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.

