Amber Alert: Two Children Found Safe After Going Missing From Harrisburg

The disappearance of two young children caused Pennsylvania State Police to issue a brief Amber Alert Thursday.

Harrisburg police were searching for the 5-year-old and 4-year-old after they were last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday with 39-year-old man, state police said.

"Police believe these children may be at special risk for harm or injury," state police said.

Luckily, the children were found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled around 9 a.m., police said.

This Amber Alert came on the heels of the ongoing Amber Alert across Pennsylvania for a missing 6-year-old girl.

