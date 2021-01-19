AMBER ALERT: Girl, 1, Missing From North Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen with a man driving a 1998 green Toyota Corolla.

The girl is Nova White, 2 feet tall and weighing around 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

PHILADELPHIA AMBER ALERT: pic.twitter.com/nyoIjuKRe8 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 19, 2021

The man is Ronald White, 32 years old, 5-foot, 7-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes and a teardrop tattoo on his face.

They were last seen near the 1200 block of North 10th Street in North Philadelphia at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If you see them, call 911 immediately.

Police didn't reveal any more details.