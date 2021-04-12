Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Missing From Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old missing from North Philadelphia who hasn't been seen since last week.

Byron McDonald, 2, is reported to have been abducted by Bryon McDonald II, 28, around 1:30 p.m. Friday from the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street. McDonald is believed to be operating a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with license plate LMD3353 and tinted windows.

AMBER ALERT: Philadelphia City, Call 911 If Seen. pic.twitter.com/vrHKxzGCBD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021

Little Byron stands about 2-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

McDonald is around 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a beard in a photo supplied by state police.

It is unknown what clothing either person is wearing, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.