Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Missing From Philadelphia

Byron McDonald was last seen Friday afternoon along the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police say

By Dan Stamm

Byron McDonald was last seen with Bryon McDonald
Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old missing from North Philadelphia who hasn't been seen since last week.

Byron McDonald, 2, is reported to have been abducted by Bryon McDonald II, 28, around 1:30 p.m. Friday from the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street. McDonald is believed to be operating a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with license plate LMD3353 and tinted windows.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Little Byron stands about 2-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

McDonald is around 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a beard in a photo supplied by state police.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus vaccine 2 hours ago

Pa. Making Everyone 16 and Older COVID Vaccine Eligible on Tuesday, Except in Philly

coronavirus vaccine Apr 5

When Can I Get my Vaccine? Pa., Philly, NJ and Del. Expand Eligibility

It is unknown what clothing either person is wearing, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertPhiladelphiamissing person
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us