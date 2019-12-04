Coroner: Gunshot Wounds Killed Pennsylvania Man Sought in Teen Abduction

Pennsylvania State Police say officers killed Jordan Oliver after he abducted a teenage girl

Nanticoke Police Cruiser WBRE
WBRE

Authorities say a northeastern Pennsylvania man shot and killed by police after they said he fled with a teenage girl in a stolen police vehicle following an assault on officers died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said Tuesday the manner of death of 20-year-old Jordan Oliver is pending further investigation.

State police said earlier that local officers responded Sunday to Nanticoke High School after a report that Oliver was holding a 15-year-old girl hostage "with a knife to her throat." After a struggle, police said, Oliver sprayed Mace on the officers and fled in their vehicle with the girl inside.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Allentown 37 mins ago

Man Shot by Allentown Police Had Replica Gun, Police Say

Philadelphia 12 hours ago

Woman Found Dead in Pool of Blood in Philadelphia Home

He and the girl were located later in the Warrior Run area and he was said to be "holding the female victim hostage." Police said "deadly force" was used and the victim was freed unharmed.

Copyright A
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us