AMBER ALERT Issued for Missing Delaware Toddler

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a missing Delaware toddler.

Cristobal Lopez, 2, went missing between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, police said. The child was last seen on the night of July 25 on the unit block of South Front Street in Georgetown, Delaware, while in the custody of his cousin.

On Sunday, around 5 a.m., the cousin discovered the boy had been taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez of Seaford, Delaware, police said. Angelina Lopez had made arrangements to stay at her cousin's house for the night to visit her child, according to police.

Investigators said the woman has an active court order indicating the child is to remain in the custody of the cousin and for her to have no unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with Cristobal.

Cristobal is described as a 2-year-old white, Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shoes and a yellow t-shirt.

Angelina is described as a white Hispanic woman standing 5-feet and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants. Police also said she took a black and light blue car seat from the cousin's home.

Police have not yet released a description of her vehicle.

Police believe the child is in imminent danger. If you have any information on his whereabouts or the whereabouts of his mother, call 911 immediately. Information and inquiries should be referred to Georgetown Public Information Officer Detective Joseph Melvin at 302-856-6613. You can also call Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.