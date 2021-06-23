Police Search for Missing Baby in Reading, Pennsylvania

Correction: NBC10 initially reported that an Amber Alert was issued. The article has been updated to reflect that the incident was classified as a missing endangered person case.

Police are searching for a baby who went missing in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Leilani Gregory-Guerra, a 3-month-old girl, was last seen with Marilyn Arias-Guerra, 17, on North 10th Street in Reading City, Berks County, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Leilani has black hair and brown eyes though police are unsure of what clothes she was wearing when she went missing. Marilyn Arias-Guerra has black hair and brown eyes and stands 4-foot-11. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue leggings.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or Reading Police at 610-655-6116.