Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old in New Castle County

New Castle County police issued an amber alert for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was abducted at gunpoint at 500 block of Gender Road in Newark, Delaware, police said Tuesday evening.

The person who reported the crime said the girl was taken by a white male in his 40s who was bald with peach fuzz, according to police.

The suspect fled in an older model black or dark-colored Ford or Chevrolet SUV, which appeared to have rust or dirt on the outside, police said.

A white female was driving the car, police said.

Dinkins is 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and white shoes, with her hair styled in a bun, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or sees the girl is urged to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story; check back for details.