Delaware

Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old in New Castle County

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Castle County police issued an amber alert for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was abducted at gunpoint at 500 block of Gender Road in Newark, Delaware, police said Tuesday evening.

The person who reported the crime said the girl was taken by a white male in his 40s who was bald with peach fuzz, according to police.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suspect fled in an older model black or dark-colored Ford or Chevrolet SUV, which appeared to have rust or dirt on the outside, police said.

A white female was driving the car, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dinkins is 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and white shoes, with her hair styled in a bun, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or sees the girl is urged to call 9-1-1.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Man found dead in Schuylkill River in South Philly, police say

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Person found dead inside car after fire spread to NJ house

This is a developing story; check back for details.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us