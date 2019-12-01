Girl, 15, Found Safe After Apparent Abduction in Stolen Pennsylvania Police SUV

Pennsylvania State Police say officers killed abductor of 15-year-old girl

By NBC10 Staff

Nanticoke Police Cruiser WBRE
WBRE

A 15-year-old girl from northeastern Pennsylvania is safe after state police said she was abducted on Sunday by a man driving a stolen police department SUV.

Citing a news release, PennLive.com reports state police used "deadly force" against Jordan Patrick Oliver late Sunday. The release says Oliver was holding a 15-year-old hostage in a wooded area in Luzerne County. She was physically unharmed.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for drivers to be on the lookout for the stolen 2014 Nanticoke Police Department Ford Interceptor with registration number MG5473H.

The girl was taken by from the area of Nanticoke High School in Luzerne County, police said. Nanticoke is just south of Wilkes Barre.

Police say Oliver initially held the teen at knifepoint Sunday afternoon at Nanticoke High. She escaped and was placed in a Nanticoke police cruiser as officers tried to arrest Oliver. But Oliver sprayed mace during a struggle and fled with the marked cruiser and girl.

State police told NBC station WBRE that the girl was located around 10:45 p.m. 

