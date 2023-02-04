Oddsmakers are favoring the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 next weekend.

But, not by much.

The spread is just 1.5 points at most online betting sites.

But, Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is all in for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"The Chiefs and their offence are favored. But this game is going to come down to one thing, defense. My prediction, the Eagles and their defense are going to soar to their second Super Bowl win. Fly Eagles, Fly," Alexa told NBC10.

There are a number of ways that the digital assistant can answer the question "Who will win the Super Bowl?" but the team that Alexa always seems to put on top is Philadelphia.

Ask Alexa to see for yourself.