Alligator named “Fluffy” rescued in Berks County

A landscaping crew found an alligator along Antietam Creek in Exeter Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, according to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

The landscapers called the Exeter Police Department who then contacted the animal protection team.

An Animal Protections Officer took the alligator to The Venom Institute to be evaluated, according to officials.

The alligator's owner arrived at The Venom Institute to claim their pet who they named "Fluffy."

According to the owner, Fluffy escaped during last month's flash flooding.

The Venom Institute's founder evaluated Fluffy and noticed that the alligator had signs of malnourishment and deformities around their mouth that are possibly due to an improper enclosure, officials said. The Venom Institute and the Department of Animal Protection will be working with Fluffy's owner to make sure the alligator is properly cared for.

