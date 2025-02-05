Attempted carjacking goes awry: Car owner opens fire hitting 2 of 4 teen suspects

A man in Philadelphia shot at four teenagers – hitting two of them – who were allegedly trying to steal his car from behind his house on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The incident unfolded in the alleyway between the 5900 blocks of Bellmar Terrace and Windsor Avenue just after 6 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

According to Small, a neighbor called the man to tell him they saw what looked like four teenagers trying to steal his car that was parked in the alleyway behind his house in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia.

The man went into the alleyway and confronted the teens, Small said.

One of the teens pulled out a gun and the car's owner responded by firing at least seven shots at the group, according to Small. All four teens ran away.

When officers responded to the scene they found two 13-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds just one block away, Small explained. One teenager had a gunshot wound to his lower back and the other had one gunshot to his leg.

Both of the teens were taken to a nearby hospital by police where they are listed in stable condition, officials said. They are each being questioned by police.

The two other teens in the group were found by police just two blocks away and the car's owner was able to identify them as the suspects.

Small told NBC10 that the car's owner does have a legal permit to carry and is cooperating with police.

The entire incident was captured on private surveillance cameras, Small explained.

