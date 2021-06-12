Allentown Woman Accused of Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Husband

An Allentown woman is under arrest after being accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

Claudia Carrion, 44, was charged with criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she agreed to pay $4,000 to a police detective posing as a hitman, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office said.

Carrion told the detective she wanted her husband killed because he was abusive, the DA’s office said. She paid the detective $100 upfront and said she’d pay the rest in installments, prosecutors said.

Carrion is being held on $500,000 bail and has retained a public defender. NBC10 called the Lehigh County Public Defender's Office for comment, but the office was closed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online and by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text with someone from the hotline be texting "START" to 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).