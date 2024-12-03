Pennsylvania

Man pleads guilty months after toddler shoots himself in the chest, dies

Jose Hilario Abreu is accused of leaving a loaded handgun on a pillow on the couch where two toddlers were sitting back in March, 2024

By Emily Rose Grassi and NBC10 Staff

An Allentown, Pennsylvania, man has plead guilty in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy that happened in March, 2024, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

29-year-old Jose Hilario Abreu pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, the District Attorney's Office said.

Abreu is accused of leaving a loaded handgun within reach of the 3-year-old, identified as Elijah Abreu Borgen, and a second 2-year-old child, officials said. Borgen grabbed the gun and shot himself in the chest leading to his death.

Officials explained that on March 28, 2024, a woman called 911 to report that her son, Borgen, shot himself around 11:53 a.m.

Police found Borgen suffering from a life-threatening injuries and took him to a nearby hospital where he later died. His death was ruled accidental

Investigators found that Abreu had a loaded handgun inside the home with the two young children and had left it unattended with a live cartridge in the chamber.

Officials said that when the gun went off, it was not in a holster but was sitting on top of a pillow on the couch where the two children were sitting.

After Borgen died, officials performed a rapid gunshot residue test on him and it came back with a presumptive positive for residue on his hands.

Abreu faces a minimum sentence of 18 to 30 months in prison, officials said. He will be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2025.

