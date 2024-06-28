Allentown police officers were justified in their use of force during a caught-on-camera arrest in which they used a taser on a man and struck him with a baton while responding to a report of domestic violence, officials said.

On June 22, 2024, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at an apartment along the 200 block of North 16th Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The caller told police his sister was the victim of a domestic dispute with her husband, later identified as Michael Iucolino, 29, according to investigators.

Body camera footage of the incident shows the officers entering the apartment while a woman is heard yelling, “Mike! Get off me!” Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said the officers were legally allowed to enter the apartment because they believed the woman inside the home was being harmed.

“In Pennsylvania, officers are required to respond to an alleged domestic dispute,” Holihan said.

The bodycam video shows a man – identified by investigators as Iucolino – holding a child as the officers move towards him. Investigators said Iucolino was instantly combative, striking and attempting to strike the officers. A confrontation between the officers and Iucolino ensued. The bodycam footage shows Iucolino struggling with the officers for nearly seven minutes as a woman is heard screaming and repeatedly telling Iucolino to stop.

The footage ends with the officers striking Iucolino with a baton and tasing him. Officials said the use of force was in response to Iucolino restraining the leg of one of the officers in a leg lock, tripping the officer and knocking him to the ground.

Iucolino was eventually restrained, arrested and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. The woman who was at Iucolino’s apartment has not filed any charges in connection to the incident.

Iucolino is currently being held in the Lehigh County Jail after being unable to post bail.

Following Iucolino’s arrest, cellphone video showing part of the incident was sent to local media outlets.

“The video previously released to some media outlets by a witness was only a small portion of what happened and we are here today to show body camera footage to provide a more complete picture of what occurred,” Holihan said on Friday.

The Allentown Police Department’s Use of Force Review Board investigated the incident and determined the officers’ use of force was justified.

“As the District Attorney, I have conducted an independent investigation and I concur with their findings,” Holihan said. “I have concluded there is no evidence to support filing criminal charges against the Allentown Police Officers involved in this incident.”

“We have no comment on the District Attorney’s press conference at this time," Iucolino's attorney told NBC10. "We are preparing to defend our client at his preliminary hearing on Monday.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.