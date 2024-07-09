20 people displaced after fire rips through homes, businesses in Allentown

Nearly two dozen people have been displaced after a fire ripped through homes and commercial buildings in Allentown, Pennsylvania Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Allentown Fire Department, fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Hamilton Street just before 5:50 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

Upon arrival, officials said crews found a well involved fire in the rear of 1138 and 1140 Hamilton Street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said firefighters immediately entered the buildings and found a large amount of smoke, high heat and limited visibility on the top floors.

Firefighters conducted search and rescues efforts throughout the buildings and were able to confirm that everyone had safely evacuated, according to officials.

Officials said conditions inside the building deteriorated quickly and required firefighters to vacate the buildings and continue to battle the fire from the outside.

It took 4 hours for the fire to be placed under control, but officials said fire crews remained on the scene until just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, the buildings involved in the fire were a mix of commercial and residential properties. Four buildings were damage by the fire and adjoining structures suffered smoke and water damage.

Officials said all occupants of the buildings escaped unharmed. Six firefighters were transported by Allentown Paramedics for non-life threatening injures and have since been released.

Additionally, one occupant from a nearby structure was transported for a medical emergency, officials said.

Twenty people were displaced by the fire and they are now being assisted by the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.