Driver turns himself in after allegedly hitting teen in Allentown, fleeing scene

A man turned himself into police following a hit-and-run crash that left one teen critically injured in Allentown, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning.

According to the Allentown Police Department, on Friday, March 7, around 3:40 a.m., patrol officers and paramedics responded to American Parkway and Gordon Street after receiving a report of a hit-and-run accident.

Officials said on arrival, responding officers and medical found a 17-year-old boy lying in the roadway, unresponsive and suffering from multiple traumatic injuries. The boy was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

After reviewing city cameras in the area, officials shared that a dark-colored sedan had hit the boy as he crossed American Parkway at the Gordon Street intersection and immediately fled the scene after the collision.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle -- a 22-year-old man -- surrendered himself to investigators at the Allentown Police Department that same day in the afternoon.

After providing a statement to investigators, the man was released pending the outcome of the accident investigation, officials said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was located and taken into police custody, according to officials.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information related to it to call Officer Shedaker at 610-437-7732 ext. 2574 or email Philip.shedaker@allentownpa.gov.

Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App, available on the Allentown Police Facebook page.