Allentown man arrested for raping 2 young girls; a victim's mother ‘sold' her for cash, drugs, police say

Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged sexual abuse and could be disturbing for some readers.

A man from Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged following a child rape, human trafficking and sex assault investigation, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

Joshua Mickey Martel, 31, has been charged with numerous sexual offenses after the assault of two young girls, officials said.

According to officials, on July 31, a 12-year-old girl reported to a guardian that her mother sold her for cash and drugs to Martel.

Officials said sometime between April 23 and April 24, the girl told investigators that her mother took her and her siblings to a hotel on the 1000 block of Airport Road in Allentown, where they split a room with Martel.

The girl told investigators she witnessed her mother take crash and drugs from Martel before leaving her alone in the hotel room with him, officials said. Martel sexually and physically assaulted the girl. She tried to get away, but Martel would not allow her.

In the second case, officials said a school resource officer received information that the 13-year-old girl may be at

the same Airport Road hotel with Martel.

Police said that, in this case, on May 21, the 13-year-old was picked up after school by an Uber and failed to show up at school the next day. Officers found her in Martel's hotel room, and she claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

The first case, involving the 12-year-old girl, officials said Martel has been charged with rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault trafficking in individuals and patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, all felonies of the first degree; sexual assault a felony of the second degree; corruption of minors, a felony of the third degree; indecent assault without consent and simple assault, both misdemeanors of the second degree.

In the second case, involving the 13-year-old girl, officials said Martel is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, both felonies of the first degree, and corruption of minors and sexual abuse of children – possession of child pornography, both felonies of the third degree.

According to officials, Martel was taken into custody Wednesday, he was arraigned, and bail was set at $500,000 for both cases. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Officials also note that the 12-year-old victim's mother is also charged with felony counts of rape of a child, trafficking individuals, sexual exploitation of a child, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. She is in Lehigh County Jail under $350,000 bail.