Allentown City Councilwoman Charged With Sending Teen to Homeless Camp

The Lehigh Valley local lawmaker, Cecilia "Ce Ce" Gerlach, allegedly sent a runaway teenager to a "tent city" after he called a homeless hotline where Gerlach works, authorities said Tuesday.

An elected official in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly taking a runaway teenager to a homeless camp when the young person sought help, the county district attorney said.

City Councilwoman Cecilia "Ce Ce" Gerlach, 35, came in contact with the 16-year-old through her job as a homeless outreach caseworker with Valley Youth House, a non-profit.

The teenager called a "street outreach" hotline called the Synergy Project, which is run by Valley Youth House in July 2020 and talked with Gerlach, who was assigned to answer the hotline calls, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said.

"Gerlach provided the teen with a tent and other supplies and walked him to the homeless tent encampment known as 'Tent City' located at that time along Basin Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Allentown," Martin said in a statement. "The teen said Gerlach made contact with a resident in the homeless encampment and asked that he 'take care' of the teen while the teen was there."

Gerlach was hired by Valley Youth House a month prior to the incident, and had completed her training June 4, 2020, Martin said.

After the teenager spent the night at the homeless camp on July 6, 2020, Gerlach returned the next day, filled out additional paperwork, then returned the teen to the camp.

Martin said Gerlach failed to properly notify authorities of the teen's situation and whereabouts.

After an eight-week investigation, Martin's office filed the endangerment charge on Tuesday. Gerlach was arraigned and released without bail.

