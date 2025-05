Post Malone was ballin' with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson on Saturday night.

Iverson joined Post Malone on stage during his concert at Citizens Bank Park Saturday night for the singer's performance of "White Iverson."

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video sent to NBC10 showed the two singing with the crowd for Post Malone's breakout hit, which, of course, references Allen Iverson.