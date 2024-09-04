Alleged attacker in Rittenhouse Square stabbing charged with hate crime

Police have charged a man who, allegedly, stabbed a park ranger at Rittenhouse Square Park in Philadelphia in the face on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, with committing a hate crime.

Along with facing attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in the attack, officials have charged Thomas Riceman, 31, of West Philadelphia with ethnic intimidation.

The incident that led to the charge, officials said, happened on Sunday, at about 4:18 p.m., when a man, believed to be Riceman, entered a security booth in Rittenhouse Square Park and laid down on the ground.

At that time, police said, the park ranger -- who local residents told NBC10 was from Puerto Rico and had only started the job as a park ranger earlier this ear -- asked Riceman to leave.

The ranger's request, officials said, led to an altercation in which the ranger was stabbed in his head, near his eye, with a pair of scissors.

Despite his injuries, police officials said the ranger was able to handcuff Riceman and wait for police to arrive.

The ranger was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to officials.

Police said that a weapon was recovered.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have further information on this incident to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).