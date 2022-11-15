Allan Domb Announces Run for Philadelphia Mayor

Former City Councilmember Allan Domb confirmed he’s running for mayor of Philadelphia.

Domb, a Democrat who has served as an at-large councilmember since 2016, made the announcement Tuesday morning. He said he wants to address "the city's crises of mayoral leadership, public safety, education, affordable housing and poverty."

Domb resigned from City Council in August in what was presumed to be a 2023 mayoral run.

"We really need a leader, a champion, someone who ... really wants this job, and will never give up on our city, and who has a vision to deliver real solutions to the real issues plaguing us, and specifically, it’s public safety," Domb told the Philadelphia Business Journal. "That is our No. 1 issue."

Domb is one of Center City's top developers over the last few decades, and was dubbed "the Condo King" years ago before he first ran for Council. He shocked friends and political observers alike when he announced his initial run for Council in 2015.

His wealth and clout with some of the city's most affluent residents have made him a formidable politician since his entry into Council chambers.

Three other City Council members and a former city controller have also officially declared their intent to run for mayor and resigned their seats.