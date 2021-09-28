All Delaware teachers, school staff, contractors -- and school volunteers -- must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing, Delaware Gov. John Carney said Tuesday.

The rule will apply to public as well as private K-12 schools and will go into effect Nov. 1. Carney said he plans to make an emergency regulation to create the new rule.

“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said in a statement. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning."