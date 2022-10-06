All Charges Upheld Against Ex-Philly Cop Charged With Killing 12-Year-Old

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

The case of a fired Philadelphia police officer charged with killing a fleeing 12-year-old boy by shooting him in the back while he was on the ground will go to trial.

At a Tuesday hearing, a Philadelphia judge ruled that there is probable cause for the case against Edsaul Mendoza to move forward. He is charged with first and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Thomas “TJ” Siderio.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday hailed the judge’s decision to order Mendoza jailed until trial, saying that the DA’s office is committed to holding people accountable for crimes, regardless of whether or not they are law enforcement officers.

“The message here is that this office is no longer a cover-up organization for criminal acts committed by anyone, and anyone includes a Philadelphia police officer,” Krasner said.

Mendoza is accused of shooting Siderio in the back while Siderio lay face-down, after the boy had tossed a gun. Krasner said Wednesday that Mendoza indicated immediately after the shooting that he knew the boy had tossed away the gun before opening fire.

The gun was about 73 feet behind Mendoza when the former police officer shot Siderio, Krasner said.

“TJ was unarmed and on the ground when a bullet entered his body through his back from behind,” the district attorney said.

Police said Siderio had used a stolen gun to fire a shot into the back passenger window of an unmarked police car. The plainclothes officers inside were looking for a teenager they wanted to interview related to a firearm investigation. The officers saw two youths, Siderio and an unnamed 17-year-old, and drove the car around the block and next to them to initiate a stop.

Neither Siderio nor the 17-year-old were the targets of the police investigation, though the teen was known to have associated with the target, Krasner said Wednesday.

Krasner said in May that the unmarked car's emergency lights came on in almost the same moment Siderio fired the shot at their car. Prosecutors said it was unclear from video whether the boy knew it was a police vehicle when he fired.

An officer was treated for injuries to his eye and face caused by broken glass.

Two officers then got out and opened fire, initially missing the boy, police said. Officer Mendoza, however, gave chase down the city block and fired two more rounds, one of which struck Siderio in the right side of his back and exited through the left side of his chest, Krasner said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw fired Mendoza shortly thereafter, saying the officer violated the department’s use of force policy.

Krasner noted Wednesday that his office has cleared more than 100 officers who shot somebody because the shootings were justified. However, he said there is no indication suggesting Mendoza mistakenly opened fire on Siderio.

He said the case going to trial is historic and a step toward rebuilding trust between communities and law enforcement.

“The importance of even-handed justice is it rebuilds trust between law enforcement and communities that do not trust, and that significance cannot be underestimated,” Krasner said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.