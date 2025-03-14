The Darby Borough Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to run a person over before fleeing and crashing into another car earlier this week.

Léelo en español aquí

According to the police department, 38-year-old Alexander Wade, of Philadelphia, tried to hit someone during an incident in Darby Borough on March 11 and then drove recklessly while fleeing the scene.

While fleeing, Wade allegedly crashed into another car causing it to flip and injuring the people inside the vehicle, including a child.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said that Wade also fled this scene.

Wade is facing charges including felony aggravated assault by motor vehicle and related charges.

If you see Wade, please call 911 right away or the Darby Borough Police Department at 610-586-1100.