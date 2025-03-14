Pennsylvania

Pa. police searching for man accused of trying to run someone over, fleeing

Alexander Wade is accused of trying to hit a person before fleeing a scene and crashing into a car that flipped and injuring the people in that car and then fleeing again

By Emily Rose Grassi

The Darby Borough Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to run a person over before fleeing and crashing into another car earlier this week.

According to the police department, 38-year-old Alexander Wade, of Philadelphia, tried to hit someone during an incident in Darby Borough on March 11 and then drove recklessly while fleeing the scene.

While fleeing, Wade allegedly crashed into another car causing it to flip and injuring the people inside the vehicle, including a child.

Police said that Wade also fled this scene.

Wade is facing charges including felony aggravated assault by motor vehicle and related charges.

Alexander Wade. Credit: Darby Borough Police Department.

If you see Wade, please call 911 right away or the Darby Borough Police Department at 610-586-1100.

