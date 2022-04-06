Aldi to Open New Supermarket in South Philadelphia

Aldi has signed a lease to open its 12th store in Philadelphia with a deal to occupy 22,000 square feet at Quartermaster at 2800 S. 20th St. in South Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The new store will be developed on a pad site at the property. Construction is expected to begin this quarter with the store slated to open by the end of the year.

Aldi, a German discount retailer, has been expanding throughout the Philadelphia region over the last several years and is considered the fastest-growing grocery chain in the country, according to JLL’s most recent Grocery Tracker report.

Read more about Aldi's expansion plans at PBJ.com.

