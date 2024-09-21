Vigil, balloon release honors 13-year-old shot, killed inside North Philly home

A community joined together on Friday to remember the life of a North Philadelphia teenager who was shot to death inside a home on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Hundreds of people gathered near Temple University's campus to remember Alaysia Smith who was known for her heart of gold.

While the investigation continues into exactly how the 13-year-old died, her friends and family said one more goodbye on Friday, Sept. 20.

"I thank everyone for coming out for my family," Smith's mother Ayla Bruce said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Sadness on the football field in North Philly near 11th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue. They were there to honor the life of the 13-year-old.

"She was very loved not only by her parents and Blackhawks but also by the community," one person said.

For Alaysia, NBC10 was told the field where the vigil was held felt like home for her as a member of the Blackhawk's Youth Cheerleading Squad. Her mother remembers the eighth grader who loved fashion and just started doing hair.

"She had a heart of gold, she was a sweetheart," Bruce said.

It happened two nights ago when the Wissahickon Charter School student lost her life.

Investigators say Smith had been visiting a friend's house on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street when witnesses heard a gunshot.

That's when, witnesses said, two teenagers ran away from the house.

Smith was found dead in an upstairs hallway.

Her loved ones are still in disbelief but said they are finding a sense of comfort knowing she was adored by many in her community.

It was one more goodbye as the teen's mother wiped away tears. They all looked to the sky with Alaysia on their minds.

"Our goal out here at the Blackhawk’s Athletic Club is to keep young folks off the streets, engaged in sports. It’s just a tragedy for the family and we just send our condolences to them," Erica Richardson, of the Blackhawks Athletic Club, said.

Data shows the impact gun violence has on children in Philadelphia

Children have made up about 13% of the nearly 800 shooting victims in Philadelphia so far in 2024, according to data gathered by the City Controller's Office.

So far in 2024, at least 13 others under 18 have been shot and killed in the city, according to public police data. That’s down from 16 at this time last year – which is about a 19% decrease.

While trending the right way, youth gun violence isn’t decreasing as swiftly as adult-related deadly shootings. Those dropped 41% year-over-year.

People under 18 make up nearly 8% of the city’s fatal shootings this year. Since 2015, almost 200 children have been fatally shot in Philly.

According to Philadelphia Police data, so far this year at least 169 people have been shot and killed in the city – down about 55% compared to this time last year.